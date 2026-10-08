AI regulations in India: Modi govt coming out with paper on AI next month, announces Ashwini Vaishnaw

Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that India will issue a consultation paper on AI regulation within a month, focusing on AI safety and deepfakes.

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Union information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (File Photo)

New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at Artificial intelligence (AI) regulations in India, Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Thursday, October 8, 2026, that the government will release a comprehensive consultation paper on artificial intelligence (AI) regulations within a month. Speaking at an event, Vaishnaw emphasized that the upcoming policy document will heavily focus on AI safety, human-first principles and curbing societal risks posed by deepfakes. The minister noted that deepfakes have become a growing nuisance that can create false narratives, calling for a “techno-legal” framework where industry stakeholders take primary responsibility for user protection.

Consultation paper on AI to focus on skilling, safety

“People believe them, and it sets a totally wrong precedent. It sets out a totally wrong narrative, and people get lured into doing wrong things and believing wrong things,” he said. The minister further stated that the consultation paper will focus on skilling, safety and ensuring that no one is left behind as the AI technology advances. He emphasised that the human impact of AI must remain at the centre of the regulatory approach. The minister said AI cannot be governed through legislation alone and called for a combination of technology and regulation.

“We have to bring a techno-legal solution,” he said, adding that stakeholders would need to be brought on board. Vaishnaw that the industry would have to take the primary responsibility in tackling the risks associated with AI amid the mounting menace of cyber attacks and deepfakes.

Government’s India AI Governance Guidelines

The government’s India AI Governance Guidelines, released earlier this year, have already outlined a principle-based approach centred on trust, people-first governance and responsible AI innovation.

Framework to identify misinformation, deepfakes, algorithmic bias

The framework also identifies misinformation, deepfakes, algorithmic bias and unintended societal harm among the big risks that need to be safeguarded against. The guidelines recommend reviewing existing laws to identify regulatory gaps around AI, including issues such as liability, data protection, copyright, content authentication and the misuse of generative AI, a report by IANS news agency said.

Besides, they propose setting up an AI Governance Group, a Technology and Policy Expert Committee and an AI Safety Institute. The government has separately been working on deepfake detection and responsible AI initiatives under the ‘Safe & Trusted AI’ pillar of the IndiaAI Mission. These include projects focused on deepfake detection, privacy-preserving AI, bias mitigation, and AI risk assessment.

(With inputs from agencies)