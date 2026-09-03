‘AI will not wipe out jobs’: What did Nvidia CEO Chapel Hill say on artificial intelligence’s impact on employment

The Nvidia chief said the United States was expected to invest close to $1 trillion in AI infrastructure this year, generating economic growth and hundreds of thousands of jobs across semiconductor fabrication, computer production and AI data centres.

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Nvidia CEO Chapel Hill (IANS)

North Carolina: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has dismissed concerns that artificial intelligence will destroy jobs, asserting instead that AI will automate mundane tasks while empowering individuals and businesses to scale their ambitions. Speaking alongside US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Huang labeled predictions of widespread employment loss as “nonsense.” He emphasized that a job’s fundamental purpose, context, and meaning remain intact, even as specific technical skills adapt to evolving technology.

“Those skills are gonna be automated by AI. The tasks are gonna be automated, but our jobs purpose remain,” he said. “And so I think what’s gonna happen was that we’re all just gonna be supercharged.” Huang said Nvidia already uses AI throughout its operations, combining readily available products with systems developed internally.

“You should use AI off-the-shelf wherever you can, but don’t forget, you have to invest in building your own intelligence, every country, every company,” he said. “You can’t outsource all of your intelligence to somebody else.” Huang predicted that the world could achieve what is commonly called artificial general intelligence within the next few years. He argued that elements of it had effectively arrived already, but cautioned that such a breakthrough would not automatically solve every company’s problems.

“It’s not as if all of a sudden in two years time, I say, okay, let me connect it to this AI service and I just sit back and all of a sudden my company becomes more and more productive overnight,” he said.

“That’s just not gonna happen at all.” Companies would still need to provide AI systems with purpose, context, relevant information and access to the tools required for productive work, Huang said. He described AI as a “five-layer cake” comprising energy, chips, infrastructure, models, and data and applications. Countries did not need to dominate every layer, he said, but should determine where to invest and encourage AI adoption across education, healthcare, manufacturing and science.

The Nvidia chief said the United States was expected to invest close to $1 trillion in AI infrastructure this year, generating economic growth and hundreds of thousands of jobs across semiconductor fabrication, computer production and AI data centres. Huang urged governments to balance discussions about AI safety with its potential contribution to prosperity. The greatest risk for a country, he said, was failing to adopt the technology.

(With inputs from agencies)