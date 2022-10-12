Airtel 5G Plus Network: 5G internet services are finally here in India and with the formal launch of the 5G services, mobile users in India are eager to find out about the compatibility of their devices. Airtel is rolling out its 5G network in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi in a phased manner. The telecom operator has developed a guide to educate which handsets are already 5G enabled by their original device manufacturers. It claimed that Airtel 5G Plus works on all 5G handsets. The Airtel’s guide has a list of 116 handsets – comprising Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, iQOO, Apple, OnePlus, and Samsung, among others.Also Read - Paytm CEO Can't Use 5G In His New Phone Because of THIS Reason. What About You?

HOW TO CHECK AIRTEL 5G PLUS AVAILABILITY

Download and open the Airtel Thanks app Tap on the ‘Airtel 5G Plus’ banner Wait for the app to check 5G network availability and device compatibility If both checks pass, the app ask you to change the device’s preferred network to 5G

HOW TO ACTIVATE AIRTEL 5G PLUS ON ANROID PHONES

Go to Settings on your phone Select Connections or Mobile Network Select the Airtel SIM and then, tap on the ‘Preferred Network’ option Click on the 5G option The smartphone will show a 5G symbol on the status bar, which indicates that 5G has been activated on your phone.

HOW TO ACTIVATE AIRTEL 5G PLUS ON IPHONE

Go to Settings Inside Settings, tap on the ‘Cellular’ menu Select Cellular Data options To activate 5G, tap on Voice and Data option and select 5G Auto or 5G On option Your iPhone will connect to a 5G network when available and you will see a 5G symbol on the status bar, which indicates 5G has been enabled.

WHICH HANDSET SUPPORT AIRTEL 5G PLUS?

iPhone

iPhone 14

iPhone 13

iPhone 12

iPhone SE (third generation)

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung A33 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy M33

Samsung Flip4

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Fold4

OnePlus

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9pro

OnePlus Nord CE

OnePlus Nord CE 2

OnePlus 10 PRO 5G

OnePlus Nord CE Lite 2

OnePlus 10R

OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 9RT

Realme

Realme 9i 5G

Realme 8s 5G

Realme X7 Max 5G

Realme Narzo 30pro 5G

Realme X7 5G

Realme X7pro 5G

Realme 8 5G

Realme X50 Pro

Realme GT 5G

Realme GT ME

Realme GT NEO2

Realme 9 5G

Realme 9 Pro

Realme 9 Pro Plus

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Realme 9 SE

Realme GT2

Realme GT 2 pro

Realme GT NEO3

Realme Narzo 50 5G

Realme Narzo 50 pro

Realme GT Neo 3T

Realme GT Neo 3T 150W

Vivo

Vivo X50 Pro

Vivo V20 Pro

Vivo X60 Pro+

Vivo X60

Vivo X60 Pro

Vivo V21 5G

Vivo V21e

Vivo X70 Pro

Vivo X70 Pro+

Vivo Y72 5G

Vivo V23 5G

Vivo V23 Pro 5G

Vivo V23e 5G

Vivo T1 5G

Vivo Y75 5G

Vivo T1 PRO

Vivo X80

Vivo X80 pro

Vivo V25

Vivo V25 Pro

Oppo

Oppo Reno5G Pro

Oppo Reno 6

Oppo Reno 6 pro

Oppo F19proplus

Oppo A53 s

Oppo A74

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G

Oppo F21 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno7

Oppo Reno 8

Oppo Reno 8 pro

Oppo K10 5G

Oppo F21s Pro 5G

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10Tpro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Poco F3 GT

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 pro plus

Poco M4 5G

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Xiaomi 12 pro

Xiaomi 11i

Xiaomi Redmi 11 prime + 5G

Poco F4 5G

Poco X4 pro

Xiaomi Redmi K50i

5G IN INDIA

The central government intends to cover 5G services across the country within two years, said Union Electronics and Information Technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently at an event.

The government, in mid-August, issued spectrum allocation letters to telecom service providers while asking them to prepare for the rollout of 5G services.

Earlier this month, Bharti Airtel said it had launched “Airtel 5G Plus” services in eight cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi – and would cover all of urban India in 2023.

Reliance Jio has also announced it will launch high-speed 5G telecom services by Diwali this year in multiple key cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. Subsequently, it intends to expand its 5G network to every town, tehsil and talukas across the country by December of 2023, which is nearly 18 months from now.

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large data set rapidly.

Compared to 3G and 4G, 5G has very low latency, enhancing user experiences in various sectors.

Low latency describes the efficiency of processing a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.