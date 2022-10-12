Airtel 5G Plus Network: 5G internet services are finally here in India and with the formal launch of the 5G services, mobile users in India are eager to find out about the compatibility of their devices. Airtel is rolling out its 5G network in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi in a phased manner. The telecom operator has developed a guide to educate which handsets are already 5G enabled by their original device manufacturers. It claimed that Airtel 5G Plus works on all 5G handsets. The Airtel’s guide has a list of 116 handsets – comprising Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, iQOO, Apple, OnePlus, and Samsung, among others.Also Read - Paytm CEO Can't Use 5G In His New Phone Because of THIS Reason. What About You?
HOW TO CHECK AIRTEL 5G PLUS AVAILABILITY
- Download and open the Airtel Thanks app
- Tap on the ‘Airtel 5G Plus’ banner
- Wait for the app to check 5G network availability and device compatibility
- If both checks pass, the app ask you to change the device’s preferred network to 5G
HOW TO ACTIVATE AIRTEL 5G PLUS ON ANROID PHONES
- Go to Settings on your phone
- Select Connections or Mobile Network
- Select the Airtel SIM and then, tap on the ‘Preferred Network’ option
- Click on the 5G option
- The smartphone will show a 5G symbol on the status bar, which indicates that 5G has been activated on your phone.
HOW TO ACTIVATE AIRTEL 5G PLUS ON IPHONE
- Go to Settings
- Inside Settings, tap on the ‘Cellular’ menu
- Select Cellular Data options
- To activate 5G, tap on Voice and Data option and select 5G Auto or 5G On option
- Your iPhone will connect to a 5G network when available and you will see a 5G symbol on the status bar, which indicates 5G has been enabled.
WHICH HANDSET SUPPORT AIRTEL 5G PLUS?
iPhone
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 12
- iPhone SE (third generation)
Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
- Samsung A33 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy M33
- Samsung Flip4
- Samsung Galaxy S22
- Samsung Galaxy S22+
- Samsung Fold4
OnePlus
- OnePlus Nord
- OnePlus 9
- OnePlus 9pro
- OnePlus Nord CE
- OnePlus Nord CE 2
- OnePlus 10 PRO 5G
- OnePlus Nord CE Lite 2
- OnePlus 10R
- OnePlus Nord 2T
- OnePlus 10T
- OnePlus 9RT
Realme
- Realme 9i 5G
- Realme 8s 5G
- Realme X7 Max 5G
- Realme Narzo 30pro 5G
- Realme X7 5G
- Realme X7pro 5G
- Realme 8 5G
- Realme X50 Pro
- Realme GT 5G
- Realme GT ME
- Realme GT NEO2
- Realme 9 5G
- Realme 9 Pro
- Realme 9 Pro Plus
- Realme Narzo 30 5G
- Realme 9 SE
- Realme GT2
- Realme GT 2 pro
- Realme GT NEO3
- Realme Narzo 50 5G
- Realme Narzo 50 pro
- Realme GT Neo 3T
- Realme GT Neo 3T 150W
Vivo
- Vivo X50 Pro
- Vivo V20 Pro
- Vivo X60 Pro+
- Vivo X60
- Vivo X60 Pro
- Vivo V21 5G
- Vivo V21e
- Vivo X70 Pro
- Vivo X70 Pro+
- Vivo Y72 5G
- Vivo V23 5G
- Vivo V23 Pro 5G
- Vivo V23e 5G
- Vivo T1 5G
- Vivo Y75 5G
- Vivo T1 PRO
- Vivo X80
- Vivo X80 pro
- Vivo V25
- Vivo V25 Pro
Oppo
- Oppo Reno5G Pro
- Oppo Reno 6
- Oppo Reno 6 pro
- Oppo F19proplus
- Oppo A53 s
- Oppo A74
- Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
- Oppo F21 Pro 5G
- Oppo Reno7
- Oppo Reno 8
- Oppo Reno 8 pro
- Oppo K10 5G
- Oppo F21s Pro 5G
Xiaomi
- Xiaomi Mi 10
- Xiaomi Mi 10i
- Xiaomi Mi 10T
- Xiaomi Mi 10Tpro
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11X
- Poco M3 Pro 5G
- Poco F3 GT
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G
- Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 pro plus
- Poco M4 5G
- Poco M4 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi 12 pro
- Xiaomi 11i
- Xiaomi Redmi 11 prime + 5G
- Poco F4 5G
- Poco X4 pro
- Xiaomi Redmi K50i
5G IN INDIA
The central government intends to cover 5G services across the country within two years, said Union Electronics and Information Technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently at an event. Also Read - How To Get Airtel 5G On Your Device? Follow These Simple Steps
The government, in mid-August, issued spectrum allocation letters to telecom service providers while asking them to prepare for the rollout of 5G services. Also Read - Airtel Rolls Out 5G Plus Services In THESE Cities. NO Sim Change Required
Earlier this month, Bharti Airtel said it had launched “Airtel 5G Plus” services in eight cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi – and would cover all of urban India in 2023.
Reliance Jio has also announced it will launch high-speed 5G telecom services by Diwali this year in multiple key cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. Subsequently, it intends to expand its 5G network to every town, tehsil and talukas across the country by December of 2023, which is nearly 18 months from now.
5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large data set rapidly.
Compared to 3G and 4G, 5G has very low latency, enhancing user experiences in various sectors.
Low latency describes the efficiency of processing a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.