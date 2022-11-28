Airtel 5G Plus Services Now In Patna. Is Your Area Covered? Check List Here

Patna is the first city in Bihar to get access to 5G services and the deployment of the services will be carried out in a phased manner

5G Patna: Roll out of 5G services was one of the most awaited developments in terms of technological progression. Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the launch of its cutting-edge 5G services in Patna. It is the first city in Bihar to get access to 5G services and the deployment of the services will be carried out in a phased manner. Currently the 5G network is available only at select locations

5G SERVICE COVERGAGE IN PATNA

The Airtel 5G services are currently operational at the following places:

Patna Sahib Gurudwara

Patna Railway Station

Dak Bungalow

Maurya Lok

Bailey Road

Boring Road

City Centre Mall

Patliputra Industrial Area and a few other select locations.

Airtel said it will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

“Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more,” said Anupam Arora, CEO of Bharti Airtel, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy a high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread. There will be no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

5G services have also kicked off in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.