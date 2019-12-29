New Delhi: The minimum monthly recharge for Airtel prepaid users has been raised to Rs 45 with effect from Sunday from Rs 35.

“It will be mandatory to recharge with a voucher of Rs 45 or above, every 28 days to avail services,” Bharti Airtel said in a public notice on Sunday.

Airtel has earlier revised its popular prepaid recharge plan of Rs 558. The telco has cut down on the plan’s validity period by 26 days from 82 to 56 days, but the other benefits remain constant. Earlier this month, the telecom operator revised all its plans by increasing the costs and downsising the benefits.

For its Delhi-NCR customers, Airtel has introduced a Wi-Fi calling feature. As per this feature, you can make calls over a Wi-Fi connection just like a normal voice call. This feature requires the customers to simply enable the Wi-Fi calling option and doesn’t require a separate app.