Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder, and chairman of Bharti Airtel has indicated that the customers should be prepared to pay a higher price in the coming time, indicating a large tariff hike. He said that if you are paying 45 rupees a month now, soon your bill will increase more than double to 100 rupees a month.

Soon customers will have to get 1.6GB of data for 160 rupees, or they will have to be ready to pay a higher price. Mittal said that we do not want 50-60 dollars like the US or Europe but giving 16GB of data per month for 160 rupees will not last long. He said that users should either get 1.6 GB of data at this price or increase the price of data. This directly means that 1 GB of data is available for 10 rupees now, will increase to 1 GB for 100 rupees.

Sunil Mittal says that the user at an average revenue of Rs 300 is needed to make the industry stable. He said that in the next six months we will cross the Rs 200 ARPU level and maybe average Rs 250 will be ARPU. In order to save money, users can opt for the various annual plan and multiple recharge on their Airtel number. Currently, there are three annual prepaid plans offered by Airtel. These plans are offered at Rs 1498, Rs 2498, and Rs 2698 with 365 days validity.

The Rs 1498 Airtel Annual Plan offers 24GB Data for 365 Days with Unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The 2498 Annual plan is available for 2GB Data for 365 Days with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The costliest and big annual data of Rs 2698 by Airtel offers 2GB Data per day for 365 days with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day along with Disney + Hotstar VIP subscription.

Airtel is currently offering 1 GB of data daily for 24 days for Rs 199. Looking at Mittal’s statement, the data benefits will come down tenfold to 2.4GB in the coming times. Not only this, the price of minimum recharge will also be at least Rs 100 per month. Currently, the price of Airtel’s base plan is Rs 45 a month.