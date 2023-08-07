Home

Technology

Airtel Launches India’s First Wireless Home Wi-Fi Service Check Out New Plans Starting At Rs 799

Bharti Airtel intends to launch "Airtel Xstream AirFiber" in Delhi and Mumbai, offering users a fixed wireless connection with 5G for the first time in India. Telecom giant, Airtel is all set to launch the new connection broadband Airtel Xstream Air Fiber. Here's all what you need to know.

Airtel-Xstream- AirFiber offering 5G connection plans starting at just Rs 799.

New Delhi: Telecom giant Bharti Airtel, said in an exchange filing on Monday that it plans to introduce ‘Airtel Xstream AirFiber’. India’s first fixed wireless access (FWA) subscription of 5G for users in Delhi and Mumbai. According to the company, all ‘Xstream AirFiber’ devices would be built in India under the “Make in India” program. It is the first time in India, telecom service provider Airtel will be soon launching a 5G wireless broadband solution that will connect to consumers who have not yet experienced a fiber broadband connection.

The company also stated it shortly plans to provide 5G broadband connection to reach locations in both developed and underdeveloped sectors in India. The number of fiber broadband connections in India rose up to 34 million and still, there are many millions who have no access to fiber connection to their homes.

What is Airtel Xstream?

India’s premier communications solutions provider, Airtel provides a growing digital entertainment ecosystem in India with the launch of its new video streaming service known as Airtel Xstream.

Adarsh Nair CEO, of Airtel Digital, stated “Airtel Xstream Premium is a game-changing innovation to democratize OTT content in India by solving the key challenges of content discovery, affordability, and distribution.”

How To Get New Airtel Air Fiber At Home

Airtel’s new broadband connection, Xstream AirFiber service can be availed in cities like Delhi and Mumbai. Users can directly visit the nearest Airtel service provider or they can easily book on the official website of Airtel. It has clubbed 15 OTT platforms under one app.

Airtel Xstream Air Fiber Plans

The users can now avail of the new broadband connection by Airtel Air Fiber at starting price of just Rs 799. This plan can offer speeds up to 100 Mbps. This plan can be extended to six months with a one-time deposit of Rs 2,500.

