New Delhi: Airtel has introduced two new prepaid plans in India that offer access to Disney Plus Hotstar subscription. This has come after competitor Reliance Jio announced three prepaid plans priced at Rs 333, Rs 583 and Rs 783. The new prepaid plans come with different benefits and validity. The telecom operator has added Rs 399 and Rs 839 prepaid packs to its portfolio and both the plans offer Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for three months. Here is all you need to know about the new plans and the benefits they offer, along with other detailsAlso Read - Jio Launches Three Prepaid Recharge Plans With 3-Month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription

Airtel Rs 399 prepaid plan

The Rs 399 prepaid plan comes with 2.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling to any network. Customers also get free access to three months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. The plan also includes a one-month free trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Apollo 24|7 Circle and more. The plan comes with a validity period of 28 days.

Airtel Rs 839 prepaid plan

The Rs 839 prepaid recharge plan, offers 2GB of data on a daily basis and unlimited voice calls. The plan also includes 100 SMS per day. As mentioned above, customers also get Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for three months, Airtel Xstream Mobile pack, Rs 100 FASTag cashback and more. The prepaid plan will remain valid for 84 days once you buy it.

Airtel Rs 499 prepaid plan

The company already had a prepaid plan that offered free Disney Plus Hostar, priced at Rs 499. It offers a validity of 28 days along with 2GB of data on a daily basis. The user will get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day as well. The add-on benefits include a Disney+ Hostar subscription for 1 year. 1-month trial of Amazon Prime Video (once per user) and some more benefits from Apollo 24/7, Shaw Academy and Wynk Music.

Reliance Jio also launched 4 new prepaid plans

Reliance Jio has announced four prepaid plans that offer almost same benefits. The new Rs 333 plan includes unlimited calls to any network, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5GB daily data. Once the provided data gets exhausted, users will get 64Kbps speed. It comes with a validity period of 28 days. Also Read - Disney+ Hotstar's Hostage Drama 'A Thursday' Will Keep You At The Edge Of Your Seat | Watch Trailer

The new Rs 151 plan from Jio is a data-only plan that you can club with your existing plan. It offers the same validity as your base plan and offers 8GB of data and Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The Rs 133 plan from Jio offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and comes with 28 days of validity. The plan comes with access to Disney+ Hotstar and Jio’s suite of apps. The Rs 583 plan offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day and comes with 56 days of validity. It comes with 3 months of Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Jio Rs 783 plan The Jio Rs 783 plan offers similar benefits as the earlier plans such as 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. It comes with a validity of 84 days and offers 3 months of Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Also Read - ‘A Thursday’ Teaser Out: Yami Gautam Dhar Starrer is a Suspense Based Drama With Full of Unexpected Twists