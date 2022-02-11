New Delhi: Airtel users in India are reportedly facing issues with connectivity in multiple regions, including metro cities such as Mumbai and Delhi. Many users from various locations in India are taking to Twitter to report outage in Airtel’s network. Internet outage tracker DownDetector has also suggested that the outage is impacting Airtel users in various parts of the country. As per the details available on DownDetector, the issue seems to have emerged at around around 11am.

According to Downdetector, about 3,729 users had reported an outage with their connection as of 11:18AM all across India. Many users have said that this is the second time this month that they are facing this issue.

Airtel has acknowledged the outage and a new tweet from the telecom provider now says that services are back as normal in all affected regions. Check out the tweet below.

Our internet services had a brief disruption and we deeply regret the inconvenience this may have caused you. Everything is back as normal now, as our teams keep working to deliver a seamless experience to our customers. — airtel India (@airtelindia) February 11, 2022

DownDetector had reported that the outage affected many major cities in India including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata and many more.

This comes few days after there was a similar outage with Airtel competitor Jio faced outage in few parts of the Mumbai region.