Telecom companies Airtel, Jio, BSNL and Vodafone Idea offer many plans priced below Rs 300. Reliance Jio has recently launched a plan of Rs 247 with 25GB data which is available for 30 days. However, many plans offer the benefit of unlimited calling and messaging. Jio, Airtel, and BSNL also bring many benefits with cheap plans. Even though the price of these plans is the same, the benefits offered by them are very different. Most plans under Rs 300 offer you a month’s worth of benefits and some even offer basic streaming benefits. The Vodafone offers Rs 299 prepaid plan which offers 4 GB data per day for 28 days along with Unlimited Talk time. It offers assured bonus cash of Rs.125 for playing favorite games on MPL and flat Rs.75 off daily on food orders from Zomato with Vi Movie and TV Access.

Reliance Jio Rs 250 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio has two plans under Rs 250, one is priced at Rs 199 and second is available at Rs 249. The validity of Rs 199 plan is 28 days along with 1.5 GB daily data. With this plan, you can make free calling on any network. Apart from this, customers get 100 SMS daily and free subscription of Jio apps. On the other hand, Jio’s Rs 249 plan comes with 2 GB data per day and the validity of 28 days.

Airtel Rs 249 Prepaid Plan

The Airtel Rs 249 plan offers unlimited calls, 1.5 GB data per day and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. Talking about other benefits, the plan includes a 30-day mobile edition trial of Amazon Prime Video, access to Airtel Xstream Premium, Wink Music, free HelloTune and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag. If you want more data, then you can choose Airtel’s Rs 298 recharge plan. Unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and 2GB data per day are available in this plan.

BSNL Rs 249 Prepaid Plan

In this prepaid plan of BSNL, 2 GB data is being available daily. Talking about the validity of this plan, this plan runs for 60 days i.e., total 120 GB data will be available in this plan. Talking about voice calling, unlimited calling is available in this plan. Talking about other benefits, 100 messages are also available daily in this plan. This plan is available only to those customers who make the first recharge. It is used when getting a new sim. This is the FRC recharge offered by the company.

Vodafone-Idea Rs Prepaid 299 Plan

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 299 plan offers unlimited calls, 4GB data per day and 100 SMS per day. Weekend data rollover facility is also available in the plan as well as access to the Vi app. Talking about the Rs 249 plan, it offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Weekend data rollover facility is also available in this plan and users are also getting access to Vi app. Users will also get an additional 5GB of data on recharging with the Vi app.