If you also want to take a broadband plan with good speed but your budget is Rs 1,000, then here’s the difference between the benefits available in the Rs 999 plan with Airtel, BSNL, Excitel, and Reliance Jio. JioFiber, Airtel, and Tata Sky are well-known internet providers in the country as all are offering packs at affordable rates. All these three internet players offer OTT benefits, high-speed internet, and up to TV channels with XTT application.Also Read - 5G Trials: Airtel Records Over 1,000 Mbps Speed With Nokia in Mumbai

Here’s the comparison of all Airtel, JioFiber, BSNL, Excitel, and Tata Sky broadband plans which are priced under Rs.1000 –

Airtel Xstream Rs 999 Internet Plan

In Airtel Xstream Fiber’s Rs 999 plan, users get the benefit of 200Mbps high-speed internet along with the facility of local and national free calling for one month. Since the data is also unlimited, then use as much as you want. This plan can prove to be perfect for your home and small office. The special thing about this plan is that you also get a free subscription to OTT apps like Amazon Prime, Disney + Hotstar VIP, and Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music. Also Read - Airtel and Tata Group Announce Collaboration for ‘Made in India’ 5G

JioFiber Rs 999 Internet Plan

Talking about the broadband plan of Reliance Jio, JioFiber is probably the cheapest broadband plan in India at the moment. Jio Fiber’s first plan is Rs 399, in which users get unlimited internet at a speed of 30 Mbps. The second plan in this list is Rs 699, in which users get unlimited internet facility for 30 days at 100 Mbps speed. Also Read - Top Broadband High Speed Internet Plans in India: Airtel Xstream Fiber, JioFiber, ACT Fibernet, Many More

With Rs 999 Reliance Jio Broadband Plan, users get unlimited internet and unlimited calling facility with a speed of 150 Mbps. Along with Disney + Hotstar, Airtel XStream, Wynk Music, Amazon Prime, and Zee5 free subscription is given. With this plan, a free subscription of 14 OTT apps worth Rs 1000 is offered including Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Zee5, Sony LIV, Alt Balaji.

Tata Sky Rs 999 Internet Plan

Talking about plans up to Rs 1,000 under the Tata Sky Broadband plan, the company provides a plan up to Rs 950 per month for users. Users are getting 100Mbps speed in this plan. This plan is available in New Delhi, Mumbai, and more. However, internet plans with 200Mbps, 300Mbps, and 500Mbps speeds cost more than Rs.1000. Tata Sky does not charge any money for setting up a new broadband connection.

Excitel Rs 999 Internet Plan

Unlimited internet is available at the speed of 300 Mbps in the broadband plan of Excitel. The validity of this plan is one month. On the other hand, if you buy a broadband plan with 300Mbps speed with a validity of 3 months, then the company is also offering streaming benefits in it. With a validity of three months, Excitel offers three plans which are as follows. The first one is Rs 1695 with 100 Mbps speed, Rs 1914 with 200 Mbps speed, and Rs 2256 with 300 Mbps speed.

BSNL Rs 999 Internet Plan

The BSNL Fiber Premium broadband plan offers up to 3300 GB or 3.3 TB of the internet at a speed of 200 Mbps, while the speed drops to 2Mbps after the data limit is exhausted. Talking about other benefits, Disney + Hotstar’s premium membership is available free in this plan.