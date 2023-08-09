Home

Airtel’s Wynk Music Introduces Dolby Atmos Support For Android and IPhone Users

Airtel's Wynk Music partners with Dolby for immersive audio experience. Enjoy Dolby Atmos tracks on the latest app version.

Wynk Music, the popular music streaming platform owned by Airtel, has made a significant stride in enhancing the music listening experience by announcing its partnership with Dolby to introduce Dolby Atmos support.

New Delhi: Wynk Music, the popular music streaming platform owned by Airtel, has made a significant stride in enhancing the music listening experience by announcing its partnership with Dolby to introduce Dolby Atmos support. This strategic move aims to revolutionize the way users perceive and enjoy music on the platform.

Dolby Atmos Integration for Immersive Musical Journey

In a recent announcement on Wednesday, Wynk Music unveiled its collaboration with Dolby, ushering in the Dolby Atmos music catalogue. This advanced technology promises an immersive and multidimensional audio experience that transcends conventional stereo sound.

Wide Array of Dolby Atmos Content

Wynk Music is set to offer an extensive catalogue of Dolby Atmos content in collaboration with major music entities such as Yash Raj Films (YRF), Saregama, and Phonographic Digital Limited (PDL). This content will span across eight different languages, catering to a diverse audience with varied musical preferences.

Optimized User Experience

Edwin Charles Albert, Head of Content and Partnerships at Airtel Digital, expressed his enthusiasm about this collaboration, stating, “Our partnership with Dolby combines Wynk’s core strengths of an extensive library and superior music delivery with a never-before audio experience in Dolby Atmos will certainly enhance user experience immeasurably.” The enhanced musical experience promises to provide users with a deeper connection to the artist’s intended soundscapes.

Accessible on Latest Platforms

Users can seamlessly access Dolby Atmos tracks on the latest version of the Wynk Music app, available on both supported Android and iOS devices. Dolby Atmos technology has been acclaimed for its ability to deliver an enriched audio experience that bridges the gap between artists and their audience, bringing them closer to the heart of the music.

Collaborative Enthusiasm for Enhanced Music Experience

Karan Grover, Senior Director of Commercial Partnerships IMEA at Dolby Laboratories, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Wynk Music and bring this revolutionary music experience to more music fans, taking their music experience to the next level. Whether listening at home or on the go, nothing takes listeners right inside the song like Dolby Atmos.”

Dolby Atmos Access for Subscribers

Wynk Music subscribers can now elevate their musical journey by enjoying select music tracks in Dolby Atmos format, free of charge. Airtel users can access Wynk Music’s subscription for free by recharging specific plans. For non-Airtel users, the subscription is available at Rs 49 per month or Rs 301 for a yearly plan. Additionally, Apple Music also offers Dolby Atmos audio through its streaming service for Rs 99 per month.

Launched in 2014, Wynk Music has swiftly risen to become India’s top music streaming app in terms of downloads and daily active users. Within just a year of its launch, the app garnered over 12 million installations, showcasing its rapid popularity among music enthusiasts.

With this integration of Dolby Atmos, Wynk Music is all set to redefine the music streaming landscape, offering a more immersive and captivating audio experience for its users.

