New Delhi: Marriage is certainly not a dead institution, not in India as several Indians are even ready to marry Alexa, reports revealed. Alexa, as we all know, is not a living being. She is Amazon’s voice assistants based on artificial intelligence. She answers questions and can do many things as far as communication is concerned. But in 2019, what Indians wanted from Alexa has been very clear and focussed — love and marriage. Some people also asked Alexa how she was doing.

According to reports, Alexa, ‘how are you?’ was asked eight times every minute. ‘Alexa, kaisi ho?’ was asked three times every minute.

Since Alexa can also sing (thereby almost qualifying as an Indian bride), Indians asked her to sing. She was asked to sing Hanuman Chalisa, Lamberghini, baby Shark etc. Every minute, Alexa receives over 1,000 song requests.

Amazon Alexa, known simply as Alexa, is a virtual assistant AI developed by Amazon, first used in the Amazon Echo and the Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers developed by Amazon Lab126. It is capable of voice interaction, music playback, making to-do lists, setting alarms, streaming podcasts, playing audiobooks, and providing weather, traffic, sports, and other real-time information, such as news. Alexa can also control several smart devices using itself as a home automation system. Users are able to extend the Alexa capabilities by installing “skills” (additional functionality developed by third-party vendors, in other settings more commonly called apps such as weather programs and audio features).