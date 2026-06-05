Meta AI’s step forward: Alexandr Wang outlines Meta’s plan to take on OpenAI, Google, Anthropic through healthcare AI

OpenAI, Anthropic and Google may be focused on pushing the boundaries of AI intelligence, but Meta is betting that practical health applications could be its biggest differentiator. Alexandr Wang says healthcare is likely to play a central role in the company's next generation of AI products.

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Chief AI officer at Meta Alexandr Wang. File Image/AP

As competition in the AI industry intensifies, Meta’s Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang has hinted at Meta’s strategy for staying ahead of companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google’s Gemini. According to Wang, healthcare-focused features could become a key differentiator for Meta’s next generation of AI models.

At the Bloomberg Tech conference, Wang highlighted healthcare as one of Meta’s top priorities in the next phase of AI development. He said the company sees health-related applications as crucial as its AI models reach billions of users, providing a glimpse into how Meta plans to compete with rivals such as ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini.

Notably, after joining Meta in the wake of its multi-billion-dollar deal with Scale AI, Wang was appointed to lead Meta Superintelligence Labs, which is spearheading the company’s AI efforts. His recent comments shed light on the goals and focus areas that could define Meta’s upcoming AI models.

Meta to focus on health-focused AI

Wang said that health-focused features are among the biggest strengths of Muse Spark, Meta’s newest AI model. The model debuted in April and represented the first significant AI launch from Meta Superintelligence Labs since Zuckerberg began restructuring the company’s AI operations.

While acknowledging that Muse Spark still trails top-tier AI systems like Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Wang said the model has performed significantly better than Meta had anticipated.

He said Meta expects future versions to become increasingly competitive and that health will remain a key focus area. The company is also exploring ways to integrate these capabilities into consumer products such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Health has become one of the most closely watched opportunities in the AI industry.

Wang also revealed that Muse Spark raised biological-risk concerns during development, though he did not provide details. He said Meta addressed those risks before releasing the model. The findings also influenced the company’s decision not to release Muse Spark as an open-source model, which would have made its core technology broadly available to developers.