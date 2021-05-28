New Delhi: It seems like the war between Twitter and the government of India is far from over. According to a NDTV report quoting government sources, all big social media firms except Twitter have shared details required under India’s new IT Rules. Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Koo, ShareChat and Telegram are amongst the companies who have shared the required information. Also Read - Let's Add a Free Ball For Bowlers Every Time a Batsman Leaves Non-Strikers' End Early: Ravichandran Ashwin

The information sent by the companies includes the names of their chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and grievance officer.

The micro-blogging site Twitter, on Thursday night, informed the Centre that it has appointed a nodal officer who will double up as the grievance officer, as mandated by the new IT rules. However, according to the reports, the Modi government has not deemed Twitter's action as complete compliance.