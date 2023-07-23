Home

AlterEgo: AI Device Developed By Delhi-Born MIT Student Knows What You Think, Can Order Pizza By Reading Your Mind

A video of Arnav Kapur, the man who invented the AI-generated gadget AlterEgo, using the device has gone viral on social media.

AlterEgo is a non-invasive, wearable, peripheral neural interface that allows users to "converse in natural language with machines and artificial intelligence assistants.

New Delhi: An artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled device known as ‘AlterEgo’ has been developed by Delhi-born Arnav Kapur, a student at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), that can read your mind and perform tasks. The device’s prototype, which made its debut in 2018, allows users to communicate with machines via their mind. The device allows a user to silently converse with a computing device without any voice or discernible movements and perform tasks like ordering a pizza.

How The Device Works

AlterEgo is a non-invasive, wearable, peripheral neural interface that allows users to “converse in natural language with machines, artificial intelligence assistants, services, and other people without any voice—without opening their mouth, and without externally observable movements—simply by articulating words internally”, according to MIT.

The feedback to the user is given through audio, via bone conduction, without disrupting the user’s usual auditory perception, and making the interface closed-loop. This enables a human-computer interaction that is subjectively experienced as completely internal to the human user—like speaking to one’s self.

The wearable system captures peripheral neural signals when internal speech articulators are volitionally and neurologically activated, during a user’s internal articulation of words. “This enables a user to transmit and receive streams of information to and from a computing device or any other person without any observable action, in discretion, without unplugging the user from her environment, and without invading the user’s privacy,” the MIT said.

A primary focus of this project is to help support communication for people with speech disorders including conditions like ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) and MS (multiple sclerosis). Beyond that, the system has the potential to seamlessly integrate humans and computers—such that computing, the Internet, and AI would weave into our daily life as a “second self” and augment our cognition and abilities.

A video of Arnav Kapur, the man who invented the device, using the device has gone viral on social media. In the video, the interviewer asks Arnav Kapur some questions, and the latter’s response is displayed on a screen. Arnav Kapur had answered the question without uttering any word as the device interpreted his thoughts. “You have the entire internet in your head,” the interviewer is heard saying in the video.

Who Is Arnav Kapur, The Brain Behind AlterEgo

Arnav Kapur is currently pursuing PhD in Media Arts and Sciences at MIT. He had also featured in TIME’s 100 Best Inventions of 2020.

“Arnav has an extensive list of accomplishments, with inventions that include a 3D printable drone, a new platform to measure gene expressions at large scale, and a device called Drishti that helps to rehabilitate the visually impaired,” the MIT website stated.

“Arnav Kapur has also worked on a lunar rover that is intended to land on the moon and relay pictures back to Earth. In addition, Arnav co-developed a new age art installation that has been on display at the Tate Modern in London and at the alt-AI conference in New York,” the MIT website added.

