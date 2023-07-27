Home

Technology

Amazon Announces AI Modules To Compete With Google, Microsoft Cloud Business

Amazon Announces AI Modules To Compete With Google, Microsoft Cloud Business

E- commerce giant now plans to grow its AI with Amazon Bedrock AI, with many big names in the run for AI development. Amazon AI has managed to lay down its foundation and created a massive impact in the business enterprise.

Amazon plans to grow its Ai models with Amazon Bedrock AI. Now in direct contention with Microsoft and Google.

New Delhi: E-commerce giant Amazon has recently announced its new Amazon Bedrock AI. Its cloud division, Amazon Bedrock has attracted customers in larger quantities. Now, Amazon AI is in contention with grand AI developers i.e. Microsoft and Google, with a primary focus on developing efficient, and up-to-date AI service models. On Wednesday, the company planned to reveal new AI tools which can enhance the future of AI, including a program to upskill the current customer-service sector, access to technology from the startup, and an enhanced healthcare system for creating prescriptive notes following a patient visit.

Trending Now

What is Amazon Bedrock AI?

Amazon Bedrock AI is a fully managed service that makes foundation models (FMs) from Amazon and leading AI startups, established in April. Amazon Bedrock AI has provided to various Multinational companies like Sony.

Amazon AI service has been a key establishment, since April, which primarily creates new services for the company related to business applications, with different ranges of AI technology. ‘The understanding of AI has become in-depth with its updating technology. Now AI can easily produce, written texts, images, and various other commands on a single tap.

How Amazon AI Plans to compete for its rivals?

Amazon’s Bedrock plans to set its rival Microsoft and Google AI services, which made a massive impact on the public. Tech giant Microsoft has recently invested in OpenAI, a very known AI service provider that is known to create ChatGPT and AI model known as GPT-4.

Amazon’s AI services have also made a massive impact on the public interest in AI. Microsoft generates the highest quarterly expenditures, whereas, on the other side, Amazon sets to add more costs to grow its AI modules.

Amazon AI services majorly keep its focus on a wider range of AI models by getting attention to its Business, to update its technological skills.

Can you use Amazon Bedrock AI?

Amazon Vice President Sivasubramaniam stated, ” Amazon AI services will be available to the public any time soon”. Amazon has extensively worked on adding more cost to the generation of AI Technology, which can help businesses grow at faster rates. Amazon AI targets business services that can help to grow with AI-based models.

How Amazon AI plans to grow its business?

Sivasubramaniam further added that Amazon AI has planned to give businesses the push it needs with AI service, with future ambitions, they plan on expanding the efficiency of chips that support these services. Amazon Bedrock has been continuously working on creating business-specific chat-bots which can easily handle day-to-day tasks, and function in such a manner that gives more personalized feedback drawn from the back-end data.

Amazon has also been extensively working in the health care sector, an initiative called AWS HealthScribe with a primary purpose to build such software modules which can help break down the conversation between a doctor and patient.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES