Amazon App Daily Quiz Contest December 29: Amazon app users, you can win Vivo U10 Smartphone today by taking part in e-commerce giant’s daily quiz contest.

The quiz which began at 8 AM and will end at 12 PM.

Take a look at today’s questions and answers:

Question 1. In October who broke Don Bradman’s record of highest average in Test cricket on home soil? (His average has reduced since)

Answer: Rohit Sharma

Question 2. Which CEO topped the list of Fortune’s Business person of the Year 2019?

Answer: Satya Nadella

Question 3. What was climbed for the final time in October 2019 in Australia? (It has been closed for climbers since)

Answer: Uluru

Question 4. Which Indian structure featured in Time’s 2019 list of 100 greatest places in the world?

Answer: Statue of Unity

Question 5. Which of these cricketers led India to its first World Cup final in the 21st Century?

Answer: Saurav Ganguly

How to play the quiz?

Step 1: Sign-in to the Amazon app. If not already signed-in, the Amazon app will redirect you to the sign-in page.

Step 2: There will a total of five questions, all of which have to be answered correctly to enter the lucky draw.

Step 3: You are not eligible for the lucky draw if you answer a question incorrectly. However, you can play the quiz again the next day and win a new prize.