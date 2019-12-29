Amazon App Daily Quiz Contest December 29: Amazon app users, you can win Vivo U10 Smartphone today by taking part in e-commerce giant’s daily quiz contest.
The quiz which began at 8 AM and will end at 12 PM.
Take a look at today’s questions and answers:
Question 1. In October who broke Don Bradman’s record of highest average in Test cricket on home soil? (His average has reduced since)
Answer: Rohit Sharma
Question 2. Which CEO topped the list of Fortune’s Business person of the Year 2019?
Answer: Satya Nadella
Question 3. What was climbed for the final time in October 2019 in Australia? (It has been closed for climbers since)
Answer: Uluru
Question 4. Which Indian structure featured in Time’s 2019 list of 100 greatest places in the world?
Answer: Statue of Unity
Question 5. Which of these cricketers led India to its first World Cup final in the 21st Century?
Answer: Saurav Ganguly
How to play the quiz?
Step 1: Sign-in to the Amazon app. If not already signed-in, the Amazon app will redirect you to the sign-in page.
Step 2: There will a total of five questions, all of which have to be answered correctly to enter the lucky draw.
Step 3: You are not eligible for the lucky draw if you answer a question incorrectly. However, you can play the quiz again the next day and win a new prize.