Amazon App Daily Quiz Contest December 30: E-commerce giant Amazon, as part of its everyday quiz, is today giving Rs 5,000 as prize money to those answering all the questions correctly. The quiz began at 8 AM and will end at 12 PM. It is available only on the Amazon app and not on the desktop.

Here are the questions and answers for today’s Amazon’s quiz:

Q1: Name the founder of ISRO whose 100th birthday was celebrated this year.

Ans: Vikram Sarabhai

Q2: The Vijay Hazare Trophy, also known as the Ranji One-Day Trophy is a List A cricket tournament in India. Which team won the this trophy in 2019-20 defeating Tamil Nadu in the finals?

Ans: Karnataka

Q3: Name the renowned naturalist who has been conferred with the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development 2019.

Ans: David Attenborough

Q4: Which of these food items is named after the same vessel in which it is cooked?

Ans: Kadai Chicken

Q5: How do we better know the duo Vivian Fernandes and Naved Shaikh, who have served as inspirations for a popular 2019 movie?

Ans: Divine and Naezy.