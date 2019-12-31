Amazon App Daily Quiz Contest December 31: E-commerce giant Amazon Inc, as part of its everyday quiz, is today giving away Boss Soundsport Headphones to those answering all the questions correctly. The quiz will begin at 8 AM and end at 12 PM. It is available only on the Amazon app and not on the desktop.
Here are the questions for today’s Amazon App Daily Quiz:
Question 1: How many coastal states are there in India?
Ans: 9
Question 2: In the TV series Friends, who among the lead characters is a paleontologist?
Ans: Ross
Question 3: Who has become the first-ever Indian cricketer to play 100 T20 internationals?
Ans: Harmanpreet Kaur
Q4: Which of these is found in the largest quantity on earth?
Ans: Water
Q5: 2019 Padma Bhushan awardee Mahashay Dharam Pal Gulati has a business of what product?
Ans: Spices
The draw of lots is carried out during the Contest Period for the questions and one participant is selected every day as the winner by a random draw of lots. The procedure for claiming the prize will be instructed to the lucky winner by Amazon.