Amazon App Daily Quiz Contest January 12: In today’s Amazon App Daily Quiz contest, the e-commerce giant will give an Oppo Reno2 Z to a lucky winner. You could be that lucky winner if you answer all five questions asked below.

The quiz, as always, can be taken anytime between 8 AM and 12 PM. Also, it is available only on Amazon mobile app and not on the desktop site.

Here are your five questions for the day.

Question 1: Swami Vivekananda was a monk and one of the most celebrated spiritual leaders of India. He worked tirelessly towards betterment of the society, in servitude of the poor and needy. He celebrates his birthday today. What is his real name?

Answer: Narendra Nath Datta

Question 2: _________Day is celebrated in honour of Swami Vivekananda’s birthday. (Fill in the blank)

Answer: National Youth Day

Question 3: What is the name of India’s first manned space flight project?

Answer: Gaganyaan

Question 4: Who among them recently won the World Rapid Chess Championship in the women’s category? (Hint: She was born in Andhra Pradesh)

Answer: Koneru Humpy

Question 5: ‘Him Darshan’ Express that was recently launched connects which of the following places to each other?

Answer: Kalka-Shimla