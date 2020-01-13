Amazon App Daily Quiz Contest January 13: Amazon app daily quiz contest for the day is here, and will be available between 8 AM-12 PM. Today, the e-commerce giant is giving away Rs 25,000 as prize money which you can win by answering all five questions asked below.

The quiz, as always, is available only on the mobile app and not on the desktop website.

Here are your five questions for the day:

Question 1: Which organisation maintains the ‘Stolen Works of Art Database’?

Answer: INTERPOL

Question 2: In 2019, who became the first batsman to score more than 20,000 international runs in a decade?

Answer: Virat Kohli

Question 3: Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India’s highest award in which of these sectors?

Answer: Cinema

Question 4: Mandu Festival is organised by the tourism board of which Indian state?

Answer: Madhya Pradesh

Question 5: Christina Koch recently set the record for the longest_____by a woman. (Fill in the blank)

Answer: Spaceflight