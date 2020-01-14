Amazon App Daily Quiz Contest January 14: It’s time for today’s Amazon App Daily Quiz Contest. If you are a photography enthusiast, then you should definitely give today’s contest a shot as the lucky winner of today’s quiz will get a Canon M200 mirrorless camera. All you have to do is answer all the five questions asked below, successfully.

The quiz will be live between 8 AM-12 PM and will be available only on the Amazon mobile app and not on the desktop site.

Here are your five questions for the day.

Question 1: On January 2, 2020, Prakash Parv was celebrated as the birth anniversary of which Sikh Guru?

Answer 1: Guru Govind Singh

Question 2: David Stern, who recently passed away, was a former Commissioner of which famous Sports League? (Hint: Players like LeBron James, Michael Jordan played in this league)

Answer: NBA

Question 3: For playing which character did Joaquin Phoenix win the 2020 Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture?

Answer: Joker

Question 4: Leo Carter recently became the fourth in T20 cricket and seventh overall to achieve what feat? (Hint: Yuvraj achieved this in 2007)

Answer: Hitting six sixes in an over

Question 5: Andaman and Nicobar Islands recently commemorated the 76th anniversary of the first flag hoisting by whom?

Answer: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose