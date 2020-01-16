New Delhi: If Amazon is your go-to wallet, then don’t miss today’s quiz which will offer you Rs 20,000 pay balance. There will be two winners for today’s quiz. The quiz will go on between 8 AM-12 PM and will be available only on the Amazon mobile app and not on the desktop site.

Here are the five questions for the day

1. In 2019 who broke the record of Sanath Jayasuriya of scoring most international runs as an opener in a calendar year?

Answer: Rohit Sharma

2. The state of Mizoram and Manipur is Mrs ____’s pheasant. (Fill in the blanks) Hint: This bird has the surname of a famous British naturalist.

Answer: Hume

3. From 3rd to the 12the of January, which of these team tennis events was held in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney?

Answer: ATP Cup

4. In the movie Tanhaji, Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of which historical character?

Answer: Udaybhan Rathod

5. In 1968, the Beatles visited the spiritual training camp of which ‘ Maharishi’ known for the transcendental meditation technique?

Answer: Mahesh Yogi