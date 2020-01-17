New Delhi: Don’t miss today’s Amazon quiz which may get you GoPro Hero 8. The quiz will go on between 8 AM-12 PM and will be available only on the Amazon mobile app and not on the desktop site.

Here are the five questions for the day

1. Which famous person born on 15th January delivered the iconic ‘I Have a Dream’ speech at Washington?

Answer: Martin Luther King Jr

2. Utkalika is the state emporium of which Indian state?

Answer: Odisha

3. The Hundred is a cricket tournament in England to be launched in 2020. What does the hundred refer to?

Answer: Number of balls in an innings

4. More Than 1 Billion animals may have been killed in wildfires ravaging which country in 2019-20?

Answer: Australia

5. Which of there popular animated series is set in the fictional town of Soringfield

Answer: Simposons