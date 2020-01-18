Amazon App Daily Quiz Contest January 18: For today’s edition of Amazon app’s daily quiz contest, the e-commerce giant is offering Bose soundsport headphones to one lucky winner. You too can stand a chance of winning these headphones if you answer all the five questions asked below.

You can take the quiz anytime between 8 AM-12 PM. It is available only on the Amazon app and not on desktop website.

Here are your five questions for today:

Question 1: What is likely to be conducted in India between April 1, 2020 and September 30, 2020 using a mobile phone application for the first time?

Answer: Census

Question 2: The orange traffic cone logo of which software wears a Santa hat for the festive season (December 18th-January 1st)?

Answer: VLC media player

Question 3: Daniele De Rossi, who announced his retirement recently, is a World Cup-winning footballer of which country?

Answer: Italy

Question 4: Vayu, Hikka, Kyarr, Maha and Pavan-heavily affected India’s west coast in 2019. What are these?

Answer: Cyclones

Question 5: Haitham bin Tariq Al Said has recently been named as the new Sultan of which country?

aNSWER: Oman