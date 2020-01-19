Amazon App Daily Quiz Contest January 19: For today’s edition of its daily quiz contest on its app, Amazon will give away a Samsung A10s smartphone to one lucky winner. All you have to do is answer all five questions which have been asked below.

The quiz is available only on the Amazon app and not on the desktop website, between 8 AM-12 PM.

Here are your five questions for the day:

Question 1: The upcoming movie ‘Panga’ stars Kangana Ranaut in the role of a national level player of which sport?

Answer: Kabaddi

Question 2: TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite) from which space agency recently discovered a new habitable exoplanet?

Answer: NASA

Question 3: Cary Joji Fukunaga is the director of the 25th installment in which film franchise?

Answer: James Bond’

Question 4: Which country will leave the European Union before 31st January 2020 after a Parliament vote in the support of the decision?

Answer: Great Britain

Question 5: Which Indian state organises the International Kite Festival every January?

Answer: Gujarat