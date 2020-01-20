Amazon App Daily Quiz Contest January 20: The Amazon App Daily Quiz Contest for the day is here. Today, you can win a prize money of Rs 15,000 by answering all the all five questions correctly. The quiz can be attempted between 8 AM-12 PM only on Amazon App.

These are the five questions for today’s quiz:

Question 1: Which city will play host to the 2020 Commonwealth Games (though there is a proposal to stage archery events in India)?

Answer: Birmingham (UK)

Question 2: Which film the ‘Best Motion Picture-Drama’ award in the Golden Globe Awards 2020?

Answer: 1917

Question 3: The Kolkata Port has recently been renamed after which Indian politician?

Answer: Syama Prasad Mukherjee

Question 4: The Delhi-Udaipur Express train is named after which famous horse (Hint: It was ridden by Maharana Pratap in battle and by millions of Indians as a scooter in the 90s)?

Answer: Chetak

Question 5: Which country recently launched the world’s largest radio telescope ‘Sky Eye’ to hunt for extraterrestrial life?

Answer: China