Amazon App Daily Quiz Contest January 21: Today, Amazon will give a Fujifilm X-A7 Mirrorless Camera to one lucky winner who answers correctly all five questions of the Amazon App Daily Quiz Contest for the day.

The quiz, as always, can be taken anytime between 8 AM-12 PM only on the Amazon mobile app.

These are the questions for today’s quiz:

Question 1: ADNEC, the venue for the ‘World Future Energy Summit 2020,’ is located in which city?

Answer: Abu Dhabi (UAE)

Question 2: Few of the names of editions of which reality show are ‘Your Gang, Your Glory,’ ‘Rising,’ ‘Extreme,’ ‘Real Heroes’ and ‘Revolution’?

Answer: Roadies

Question 3: GS Lakshmi is the first woman to do what in the world of cricket?

Answer: Match referee for a men’s ODI

Question 4: Which of these movies received the most number of Oscar nominations in 2020 (Hint: It has received 11 Oscar nominations)?

Answer: Joker

Question 5: The 2020 edition of which league featuring teams such as the Raptors, Warriors, Hunters, Rockets started on January 20th, 2020?

Answer: Premium Badminton League