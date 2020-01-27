New Delhi: Amazon is back with another quiz. . Today, you can win a prize money of Rs 20,000 by answering all the all five questions correctly. Those interested can participate in the quiz from 8 am to 12 noon.

Amazon Quiz session is available only on the Amazon app and not on the desktop site.

Take a look at the questions and answers for today’s quiz:

Q1- The root “hibern” in the word “hibernate” relates to which of these?

Ans: winter

Q2- Which Indian is the current Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund?

Ans: Gita Gopinath

Q3- Who was the first woman parade adjutant for the Republic Day parade?

Ans: Tanya Shergill

Q4- Which cricketer recently won the ‘Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy’ for ICC Player of the Year?

Ans: Ben Stokes

Q5- Which of these countries receives 20,000 tulips each year as a gift from the Netherlands?

Ans: Canada