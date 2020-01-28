New Delhi: The Amazon Quiz for January 28 is live now. This time, an Oppo F15 is for grabs. Those who are interested can participate in the quiz and win the exciting prize.
The quiz can be taken anytime between 8 AM-12 PM on the Amazon mobile app, and not on the desktop site.
Take a look at the questions and answers for today’s quiz:
Question 1 – What is the maximum RAM variant available in the OPPO F15?
Answer: 8GB
Question 2 – OPPO F15 comes with an __MP rear camera. (Fill in the blank)
Answer: 48MP
Question 3 – What is the battery capacity of OPPO F15?
Answer: 4000 mAh
Question 4 – What is the display size of OPPO F15?
Answer: 6.4 inch
Question 5 – Which of these is NOT a feature of OPPO F15?
Answer: Bullet-proof