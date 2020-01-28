New Delhi: The Amazon Quiz for January 28 is live now. This time, an Oppo F15 is for grabs. Those who are interested can participate in the quiz and win the exciting prize.

The quiz can be taken anytime between 8 AM-12 PM on the Amazon mobile app, and not on the desktop site.

Take a look at the questions and answers for today’s quiz:

Question 1 – What is the maximum RAM variant available in the OPPO F15?

Answer: 8GB

Question 2 – OPPO F15 comes with an __MP rear camera. (Fill in the blank)

Answer: 48MP

Question 3 – What is the battery capacity of OPPO F15?

Answer: 4000 mAh

Question 4 – What is the display size of OPPO F15?

Answer: 6.4 inch

Question 5 – Which of these is NOT a feature of OPPO F15?

Answer: Bullet-proof