Amazon App Daily Quiz Contest December 6: The Amazon daily quiz of the day is here and up for grabs today is a prize money of Rs 20,000. All you have to do is answer the following five questions correctly and the prize money is all yours.

The quiz, which began at 8 AM, will be available till 12 noon. Also, it is available only on the Amazon mobile app and not on the desktop.

Here are the five questions for the day:

Question 1: Who recently became the first-ever badminton player to earn over half a million USD in prize money in a single year?

Answer: Kento Momota (Japan)

Question 2: Good Governance Day is observed in India each year on the same day as which of these occasions?

Answer: Christmas

Question 3: ‘Pyjamas are Forgiving’ and ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’ are the books written by which celebrity born on December 29th, 1974?

Answer: Twinkle Khanna

Question 4: In the second week of December 2019, who changed her Twitter bio to ‘A teenager working on her anger management problem’? (It has changed since then)

Answer: Greta Thunberg

Question 5: Which famous rock band collaborated with AR Rahman to create the song ‘Ahimsa’?

Answer: U2