Amazon App Daily Quiz Contest December 25: E-commerce giant Amazon, as part of today’s quiz giving ‘Oppo Reno2 Z’ to its customers. The quiz which began at 8 AM will end at 12 PM. The Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop.

Take a look at today’s quiz and its answers that can help you win ‘Oppo Reno2 Z’

Question 1: In 1804, which composer born on 16th December, debuted his Symphony no 3 in Napoleon’s honour?

Answer: Beethoven

Question 2: Which country topped the medal tally at the South Asian Games 2019?

Answer: India

Question 3: Who is known as Père Noël in French?

Answer: Santa Claus

Question 4: New Zealand has ordered 1,292 of what to treat patients injured in a volcanic eruption on the country’s White Island?

Answer: Square feet of skin

Question 5: If Suman Rao finished 3rd, Opelie Mezzino finished 2nd, who finished 1st? (Hint : Miss world 2019 pageant)

Answer: Toni-Ann Singh

You can also take part in Amazon Smbhav Quiz and win Rs 25,000

Take a look at today’s Smbhav quiz and its answers that can help you win Rs 25,000

Question 1: Amazon Smbhav is a 2-day summit intended for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME’s). Featuring talks from eminent industry experts and policy makers, this summit aims at bringing diverse perspectives to help these businesses grow. When and where is this event?

Answer: 15-16 Jan 2020, Delhi

Question 2: The founder and CEO of which of these start-ups started his venture at the age of 26 and went on to become one of the youngest to be included in the list of richest Indians?

Answer: Ola

Question 3: Which famous speaker at Amazon Smbhav started the company Softronics before joining Patni computers? (Hint : He is also the co-founder of Infosys)

Answer: Narayana Murthy

Question 4: During his MBA, Kabir Jeet Singh worked at burger outlet, and soon developed burgers with an Indian twist. What is the name of his food venture?

Answer: Burger Singh

Question 5: Which of these speakers at Amazon Smbhav known for creating some of iconic ad campaigns like Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai and Dum Lagake Haisha? (He was also awarded the Padma Shri in 2016)

Answer: Piyush Pandey

