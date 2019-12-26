Amazon App Daily Quiz Contest December 26: E-commerce giant Amazon, as part of its everyday quiz, is today giving Rs 15,000 as prize money to those answering all the questions correctly. The quiz will begin at 8 AM and end at 12 PM. It is available only on the Amazon app and not on the desktop.

Here are the questions for today’s Amazon’s quiz:

Question 1: Who recently became the first man to score a century on Test as well as ODI debut?

Answer: Abid Ali (Pakistan)

Question 2: Panipat is a city in which present-day state of India?

Answer: Haryana

Question 3: The base colour of the banknote of which denomination is magenta?

Answer: Rs 2000

Question 4: A small village called Dhordo in Gujarat is currently hosting which famous festival?

Answer: Rann Utsav

Question 5: Which actor born on 17th December was the producer of the movie Vicky Donor, also winning a National Award for the same?

Answer: John Abraham

How to play the quiz?

Step 1: Sign-in to the Amazon app. If not already signed-in, the Amazon app will redirect you to the sign-in page.

Step 2: There will a total of five questions, all of which have to be answered correctly to enter the lucky draw.

Step 3: You are not eligible for the lucky draw if you answer a question incorrectly. However, you can play the quiz again the next day and win a new prize.

Other Terms and Conditions:

1. The contest commenced on December 8, 2019, and was held between 8 AM-1 PM.

2. After answering all the questions correctly, you will be entitled to a lucky draw which will be carried out amongst participants who have answered that particular question correctly.

3. The draw of lots will be carried out during the contest period and one participant will be selected as the winner by a random draw of lots.

4. The declared lucky winner will be eligible for winning exciting prizes.

The drawing for selection of the winners of the Contest will be aggregated at the end of the contest period. Amazon will notify the selected participants by e-mail/SMS following the draw (“Notification Date”).

By agreeing to participate and enter into this contest, participants agree that they have a valid proof of identity and age in the form of a copy of PAN Card/Driving License /Voter ID /Indian passport and may be required to share the said documents with Amazon as and when requested.