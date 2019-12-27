Amazon App Daily Quiz Contest December 27: E-commerce giant Amazon, as part of its everyday quiz, is today giving Rs 15,000 as prize money to those answering all the questions correctly. The quiz will begin at 8 AM and end at 12 PM. It is available only on the Amazon app and not on the desktop.

Here are the questions for today’s Amazon’s quiz:

Question 1: If it was Malaika Arora who featured in the song ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’, who features in the song ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’?

Ans:- Warina Hussain

Question 2: Who among the following was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously?

Ans:- Nanaji Deshmukh

Question 3: December 22nd is celebrated as National Mathematics Day on the occasion of whose birthday?

Ans:- Srinivas Ramanujan

Question 4: The current Duchess of Sussex was a regular on the first seven seasons of which of these shows?

Ans:- Suits

Question 5: What is the value of the commemorative coin released on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary?

Ans:- INR 150

How to play the quiz?

Step 1: Sign-in to the Amazon app. If not already signed-in, the Amazon app will redirect you to the sign-in page.

Step 2: There will a total of five questions, all of which have to be answered correctly to enter the lucky draw.

Step 3: You are not eligible for the lucky draw if you answer a question incorrectly. However, you can play the quiz again the next day and win a new prize.

Other Terms and Conditions:

1. The contest commenced on December 8, 2019, and was held between 8 AM-1 PM.

2. After answering all the questions correctly, you will be entitled to a lucky draw which will be carried out amongst participants who have answered that particular question correctly.

3. The draw of lots will be carried out during the contest period and one participant will be selected as the winner by a random draw of lots.

4. The declared lucky winner will be eligible for winning exciting prizes.

The drawing for selection of the winners of the Contest will be aggregated at the end of the contest period. Amazon will notify the selected participants by e-mail/SMS following the draw (“Notification Date”).

By agreeing to participate and enter into this contest, participants agree that they have a valid proof of identity and age in the form of a copy of PAN Card/Driving License /Voter ID /Indian passport and may be required to share the said documents with Amazon as and when requested.