Bengaluru: Are you an iPhone lover or Apple products enthusiast? If so, we have some great news for you. The largest online store Amazon is offering some great deals and discounts on on the latest iPhone 12 series, iPad Mini, MacBook Pro and more. Amazon India on Friday announced 'Apple Days', and it's really exciting. Amazon Apple Days will be live till March 17 with great offers from participating sellers, the company said in a statement.

Users can get iPhone 12 mini at a price of Rs 67,100 with a discount of Rs 2,800. Further, customers can avail an additional discount of Rs 6,000 on HDFC bank credit cards. iPhone 11 Pro will be available at an exciting price of Rs 79,900, the company said.

During Apple Days, users can enjoy attractive deals on the latest Apple products by saving up to Rs 9,000 on iPads inclusive of an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on HDFC bank debit and credit cards.

iPhone 12 mini is the smallest, thinnest, and lightest 5G smartphone in the world, re-architected to pack all the technology of iPhone 12 into a delightfully compact size, while still delivering an impressively large and immersive edge-to-edge display.

With a 5.4-inch screen, compared with the standard model’s 6.1-inch display, it sports the same dual-camera setup on the back as the 12 model and looks absolutely stunning in hands.

