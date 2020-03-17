New Delhi: As people decided to stay at home due to novel coronavirus outbreak, leading e-commerce giant Amazon.in on Tuesday announced ‘Apple Days’ sale bringing together a host of deals and offers on latest iPhone 11 series, iPhone X series, Apple Watch, MacBook, iPad and more until March 21. Also Read - Amazon Working on a Game Streaming Platform: Report

Potential customers can get iPhone X series at its lowest price ever, with iPhone XS Max being available at Rs 69,900 and iPhone XS (512 GB) at Rs 79,900. Also Read - Flipkart Temporarily Suspends Services as India Goes Under Lockdown, Amazon to Only Deliver 'Essentials'

Prime members can avail an additional discount of Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 on both the models respectively. Also Read - Amazon, Big Basket & Grofers Face Issues in Home Deliveries As Authorities Misinterpret Lockdown Orders

During Apple Days, customers can also get their hands-on iPhone XR (128 GB) available at an amazing price of Rs 50,900 and iPhone 11 starting Rs 64,900.

One can also avail an additional discount of Rs 6,000 on iPhone 11 and up to Rs 3,000 on iPad using HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Card.

One can also enjoy up to Rs 30,000 off on their favourite MacBook and get the Apple watch for as low as Rs 20,900.