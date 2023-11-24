Home

Technology

Amazon Best Deals: Buy Branded Headphones Under Rs 300

Amazon Best Deals: Buy Branded Headphones Under Rs 300

Amazon has a fantastic selection of budget-friendly headphones that deliver great sound quality. Whether you prefer wired or wireless headphones, Upgrade your audio experience with these affordable and high-quality headphones from Amazon.

Amazon Deals on Headphones under Rs 300

Amazon has some amazing offers for you with their amazing collection of headphones, you’ll find a wide range of budget-friendly headphones that don’t compromise on sound quality. From wired to wireless options, there’s something for everyone. Get these affordable headphones that will enhance your audio experience. Head over to Amazon and check out their great deals on the best headphones under Rs 300.

Trending Now

Buy AXL AHP-02 Wired On-Ear Headphone featured at Amazon.

This wired headphone has an ergonomic user-friendly design in black with its 90-degree rotable.

Adjustable headband and breathable earmuff that makes it convenient for video conferencing, work from home and online classes.

This wired earphone comes with a 1-metre cable for connectivity and is compatible with all OS, laptops, PCs, and tablets.

Buy AXL AHP-02 Wired On-Ear Headphone at the price of Rs 299.

You may like to read

Buy Now

Buy the Vincenzo P47 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Sports Headphones featured at Amazon.

These headphones make listening to music convenient and hassle-free as they come with buttons to play or stop your music,

Silence the noise from your daily commute or the drama from your loud neighbours with passive noise cancelling in the headphones.

If you prefer to use the cable to play music or you don’t want to use your headphones battery.

Buy th e Vincenzo P47 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Sports Headphones at the price of Rs 300 .



Buy Now

Buy Enter EH-02A Wired Headphone with Mic featured at Amazon.

The speaker of these headphones is 40mm.

Mic Sensitivity of these headphones is 58dB ±2dB.

Buy Enter EH-02A Wired Headphones with Mic at the price of Rs 245.

Buy Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.