Jeff Bezos is all set to fly to the edge of space, beyond the Karman line, on Tuesday, along with three others, aboard his company Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket. The Karman line, 100 km above the ground, is the internationally recognised boundary of space. The company will launch its first astronaut flight, NS-16, from Launch Site One in West Texas. The liftoff is set for 9 a.m. EDT (6.30 p.m. IST).Also Read - Did Richard Branson Travel To Space? Scientist Neil Degrasse Says This

Interesting Facts:

The five-storey-tall New Shepard rocket, named after the first American in space Alan Shepard, is designed to launch a crew capsule with seats for six roughly 340,000 feet into the sky toward the edge of space.

Besides Bezos and his brother Mark, the 11-minute trip will take the oldest person ever to go to space, 82-year-old trailblazing female aviator Wally Funk, and the youngest, an 18-year-old physics student Oliver Daemen, to an altitude of 100 km

Welcome to the crew, Oliver! We’re grateful to have you as our first customer to mark the beginning of commercial operations. #NSFirstHumanFlight https://t.co/gwZ6qBOFpi pic.twitter.com/SuOwxe2353 — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 15, 2021

Also Read - Next in Line? Elon Musk Buys a $250,000 Ticket to Space From Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic

“Our first human flight on Tuesday will be the 16th flight in New Shepard’s history,” Blue Origin said in a tweet.

Blue Origin recently received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to carry humans on the New Shepard rocket into space. “The vehicle is ready to fly,” said Chris Yeager, Blue Origin’s chief engineer for New Shepard, at a pre-launch event on Sunday. There are no technical issues with the spacecraft, he added.

After reaching the Karman line, the capsule will detach from the booster, allowing those inside to view the curvature of the earth and experience weightlessness. The booster and capsule will then land separately, with the capsule landing in the west Texas desert with the help of parachutes.

According to Space.com report, the passengers are currently staying in Blue Origin’s “astronaut village”, where they are undergoing 14 hours of preflight training over two days to prepare themselves for the spaceflight.

Bezos’ flight is touted as the world’s first unpiloted suborbital flight.

Our first human flight on Tuesday will be the 16th flight in #NewShepard’s history. Learn about the meticulous & rigorous launch program that brought us to this first step. Watch the launch live on https://t.co/7Y4TherpLr, starting at 6:30 am CDT / 11:30 UTC. #NSFirstHumanFlight pic.twitter.com/xWQRYLikZd — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 18, 2021

Also Read - Did The Simpsons Predict Richard Branson's Stint in Space? This Viral Post Suggests So!

How and Where To Watch the Blue Origin launch?

The launch of New Shepard’s first crewed flight will be broadcast Tuesday (July 20) beginning at 7:30 a.m. EDT (1130 GMT) at BlueOrigin.com and here at Space.com, if possible. Liftoff is expected at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT), but could change depending on weather or technical matters. Blue Origin will hold a prelaunch press conference on Sunday, July 18, at 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT), which will be livestreamed on BlueOrigin.com and also here if possible.

Bezos’ flight follows Richard Branson’s flight to the edge of space aboard his company Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity on July 11. Branson’s flight, however, did not go beyond the Karman line. It climbed nearly 86 km above the Earth’s surface.

“From the beginning, New Shepard was designed to fly above the Karman line, so none of our astronauts have an asterisk next to their name,” Blue Origin said in a tweet, before Branson’s flight. The company also shared a chart comparing Virgin Galactic’s space plane to Blue Origin’s New Shepard on window size, vehicle type, escape system, and other factors.

Paying tourists can experience a few minutes of weightlessness in microgravity and witness super high-altitude views of Earth. The booster is topped by a gumdrop-shaped Crew Capsule with space for six passengers inside and large windows.

Daemen will be the first paying customer to fly on board New Shepard, marking the beginning of commercial operations for the programme.

“We are honoured to welcome Oliver to fly with us on New Shepard,” said Bob Smith, CEO of Blue Origin, in a statement.

“This marks the beginning of commercial operations for New Shepard, and Oliver represents a new generation of people who will help us build a road to space,” he added. Bezos chose July 20 as the launch date to honour the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

(With IANS Inputs)