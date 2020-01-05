Amazon App Daily Quiz Contest January 5: Vivo U20 Smartphone is for grabs today; Amazon app users can win this by taking part in e-commerce giant’s daily quiz contest.

The quiz which began at 8 AM and will end at 12 PM.

Question 1: What role did Hugh Edmeades perform at the ITC Royal Bengal on the 19th of December, 2019?

Ans:- IPL Auctioneer

Question 2: Rex Harrison and Eddie Murphy have both played this doctor who can talk to animals. Who is playing the same role in the upcoming movie Dolittle?

Ans:- Robert Downey Jr

Question 3: Time Magazine has recently announced plans to recreate whose famous 1963 speech at the Lincoln Memorial, through virtual reality?

Ans:- Martin Luther King Jr

Question 4: Due to the presence of major automobile manufacturing units and allied industries, which city in India is called the Detroit of India?

Ans:- Chennai

Question 5: Which state has launched a program called ‘Jalasathi’ to ensure supply of safe drinking water to all inhabitants of the state?

Ans:- Odisha