Amazon Deal Of The Day: Buy Portable Blenders From Premium Brands Under Rs 1,000

Amazon Deal Of The Day: Get these easy to carry, portable mixer or blenders on Amazon at affordable prices. You can get up to flat 70 per cent off on these mixers.

Amazon Deals on Portable Blenders.

Amazon Deal of the day is offering huge discounts on Portable blenders or mixers from premium brands such as ALWAFLI, GaxQuly, ROMINO, and many more. You can get up to a flat 70 per cent off on these blenders and also other additional banking offers and discounts on credit and debit cards. Get them at affordable and reasonable prices. They come with lots of special features like BPA free, 3D food grade stainless steel blades, portable size, easy to Clean and Operation. It is very convenient to use them while travelling or camping. Buy them now only on Amazon.

Product Details

Buy the new ALWAFLI Mini Portable Blender Mixer Smoothie featuring at Amazon.

This blender can squeeze 7-12 cups of juice when fully charged and is is equipped with 4 PCS 304 stainless steel blades , it only takes 40 seconds to bring you a cup of fresh smoothie, shakes, fresh juice.

It is BPA free and is made by food-grade and non-toxic PCTG materials.

Get up to a flat 61 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new ALWAFLI Mini Portable Blender Mixer Smoothie at a discounted price of Rs 579.

Product Details

Buy the new GaxQuly Rechargeable Portable Electric Mini USB Juicer Bottle Blender for Making Juice displayed at Amazon.

This blender is made up of environmentally friendly PP and ABS and it extracts healthy nutrients from fruit and vegetables, so you can enjoy a fresh diet.

It can hold 420ml of juice and features a powerful motor base and 3D food grade stainless steel blades.

Get up to a flat 54 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new GaxQuly Rechargeable Portable Electric Mini USB Juicer Bottle Blender for Making Juice at a special price of Rs 689.

Product Details

Buy the new ROMINO Portable Blender, USB Rechargeable Mini Juicer Blender featuring at Amazon.

This blender is easy to operate with just one button and USB blender uses food-grade non-toxic and environmengtally friendly PP& ABS materials.

It as easy to carry around as a water bottle that can hold of juice, beautiful in appearance.

Get up to a flat 73 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new ROMINO Portable Blender, USB Rechargeable Mini Juicer Blender at an exclusive price of Rs 679.

Product Details

Buy the new GaxQuly Electric Juicer 6 Blade Rechargable Portable USB Bottle Blender Shaker Juicer displayed at Amazon.

This mixer has lots of special features like 2000 mAh battery capacity, 6 edge sharp blade, cordless design, USB power plug and food grade PC blender cup.

It is made up of stainless steel material and more than 1 charging options.

Get up to a flat 50 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new GaxQuly Electric Juicer 6 Blade Rechargable Portable USB Bottle Blender Shaker Juicer at a discounted price of Rs 999.

