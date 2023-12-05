Home

Amazon Deal Of The Day: Enhance Your Music Experience With JBL Products Under Rs 1,000

Amazon Deal Of The Day: Listen to your favourite music on loop with these JBL music products, buy them now from Amazon and get up to a flat 77 per cent off!

Amazon Deals on JBL products.

E-Commerce giant Amazon has launched mind-blowing deals and discounts on JBL music products, purchase premium speakers, headphones, earphones under just Rs 1,000. As part of the Deal of the Day you can get up to a flat 77 per cent off on these products and also other additional banking offers and discounts on credit and debit cards. Now enjoy crystal clear sound and tones that don’t deteriorate even with loud volumes. JBL provides best quality products and are designed to provide a one-of-kind listening experience. Buy them now from Amazon and grab exciting offers.

Buy the new JBL C100SI Wired In Ear Headphones with Mic featuring at Amazon.

featuring at Amazon. This headphones allow you to choose a size that gives you the most comfortable listening experience even for longer listening periods and comes with n oise cancelling microphone.

It has frequency range from 20-20kHz and provides q uick launch access to google assistant and siri.

Get up to a flat 54 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new JBL C100SI Wired In Ear Headphones with Mic at a discounted prices of Rs 599.

Buy the new Infinity – JBL Clubz Mini, Wireless Ultra Portable Mini Speaker with Mic displayed at Amazon.

displayed at Amazon. This mini speaker is compact in size and provides 5 hours music playtime under optimum audio settings with d ual equalizer modes for normal and deep bass output.

It provides w ireless Bluetooth streaming with s peakerphone and voice assistant integration.

Get up to a flat 58 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Infinity – JBL Clubz Mini, Wireless Ultra Portable Mini Speaker with Mic at a special price of Rs 849.

Buy the new Infinity – JBL Glide N120, in Ear Wireless Earphones with Mic featuring at Amazon.

featuring at Amazon. These wireless earphones comes with a lot of features like deep bass, dual equalizer, 12mm drivers, premium metal earbuds, comfortable flex neckband, and Bluetooth 5.0.

It is also sweatproof with 7 hours music playtime under optimum audio settings.

Get up to a flat 77 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Infinity – JBL Glide N120, in Ear Wireless Earphones with Mic at an exclusive price of Rs 799.

Buy the new JBL C50HI, Wired in Ear Headphones with Mic displayed at Amazon.

displayed at Amazon. This headphone features like h igh clean bass, n oise isolation microphone o ne-button universal remote with mic and q uick launch access to google assistant and siri.

It is ultra light weight and c omfortable with 3 sizes of ear tips.

Get up to a flat 50 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new JBL C50HI, Wired in Ear Headphones with Mic at a discounted price of Rs 499.

