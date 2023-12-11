Home

Amazon Deals: 4 Best Printers Under 5000 for Affordable High-Quality Prints

Amazon is currently offering a fantastic 22 percent discount on HP and Canon printers that are priced under Rs 5000. Now you can get your hands on these top-notch printers at an amazing price. Don't miss out and buy now on amazon.

Amazon deals on printers

Amazon has launched fantastic offers and discounts on printers from premium brands such as HP and Canon. You can save up to 22 per cent on these printers, and there are additional banking offers too. These printers are not only high-quality but also fall under the budget-friendly range of Rs 5,000. You can expect excellent performance and reliability for all your printing needs. Whether you need to print documents, photos, or even labels, these printers have got you covered. Buy these printers now on Amazon and get this amazing discount.

Product Details

Buy Canon PIXMA MG2577s All in One Inkjet Colour Printer for Home featured at Amazon.

Its functions are printing, scanning, and copying, and the printer output is in colour.

The OS Compatibility is Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows XP. Mac OS X v10.7.5 and later.

This comes with a 1-year carry-in warranty from the date of purchase.

Buy Canon PIXMA MG2577s All in One Inkjet Colour Printer for Home for Rs 3,299.

Product Details

Buy Canon Pixma TS307 Single Function Wireless Inkjet Colour Printer featured at Amazon.

The page size should be A4 the max paper thickness should be 64 to 275 GSM, and the maximum input sheet capacity should be 60 sheets.

Its functions are printing, scanning, and copying, and the printer output is in colour.

This comes with a 1-year carry-in warranty from the date of purchase.

Buy Canon Pixma TS307 Single Function Wireless Inkjet Colour Printer for Rs 2,999.

Product Details

Buy HP DeskJet 2332 All-in-One Printer featured at Amazon.

This printer offers an all-in-one solution print, copy, scan.

This will give you faster and more reliable connection Hi-Speed USB 2.0 for uninterrupted printing that is convenient for all.

This printer supports A4, B5, A6, and DL envelope standard media sizes.

Buy HP DeskJet 2332 All-in-One Printer for Rs 3,999.

Product Details

Buy the HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer featured at Amazon.

This printer ensures great quality for daily photos and documents that are printed.

This HP DeskJet printer offers a print, copy, and scan.

You can get 1-year limited hardware warranty.

Buy the HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer for Rs 3,899.

