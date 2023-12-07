Amazon Deals: Check-Out These Hand Blenders At 33 % Off

Home

Amazon has an awesome deal right now hand blenders at a whopping 33 percent off. It's the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen and make cooking easier than ever. Don't miss out on this incredible offer. Head over to Amazon and grab your discounted hand blender before it's gone.

Buy PHILIPS HL1655/00 Hand Blender featuerd at Amazon.

The voltage is 230 volts and the RPM is 18000 rpm.

This comes with 2 year warranty.

The product is supplied with two blades, the blending blade is attached to the unit and the whisking blade is placed in the packaging box.

Buy PHILIPS HL1655/00 Hand Blender for Rs 1,899.

Buy Prestige ACE Hand Blender featured at Amazon.

This is a durable for daily use.

It is thoughtfully designed.

This product comes with 1 Year Warranty.

Buy Prestige ACE Hand Blender for Rs 1,040.

Buy KENT 16044 Hand Blender Stainless Steel 400 W featured at Amazon.

KENT 400W Hand Blender is a handy yet powerful kitchen appliance to makes kitchen chores easy.

Its variable speed control helps adjust the speed easily according to a specific recipe.

The blender is an ideal choice for both hot and cold blending.

Buy KENT 16044 Hand Blender Stainless Steel 400 W for Rs 1,399.

Buy Morphy Richards Plastic Pronto Super 300W Hand Blender featured at Amazon.

This multi-function stainless steel blade does away with the task of changing different blades for different uses.

The single-speed setting serves the purpose of blending the ingredients.

It fits comfortably in the grip of your hands allowing you a wide range of movement almost effortlessly.

Buy Morphy Richards Plastic Pronto Super 300W Hand Blender for Rs 1,229.

