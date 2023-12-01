Home

Amazon Deals: Explore Best Offers On Gadget-cleaning Kits Under Rs 500

Amazon Deals: Get top quality gadgets cleaning kits from Amazon. Keep your gadgets neat and clean, buy them now and get 60 per cent off.

Amazon Deals on Gadget-cleaning Kits.

E-Commerce giant Amazon is offering great deals and discounts on gadget cleaning kits from premium brands such as Tukzer, Portronics, VRPRIME, Gizga, and many more. You can get up to a flat 60 per cent off on these kits and also other additional banking offers and discounts on credit and debit cards. Under Deal of the Day you can grab exciting offers on these kits. You can clean your laptop, airpods, mobile and other gadgets deeply with the help of the kit. Add them to your cart now and get exciting offers on Amazon Sale!

Buy the new Tukzer Multifunctional 8-in-1 Cleaning Kit for Earbuds Gadget Mobile Tablet Laptop Computer Keyboard

This kit includes 1 cleaning pen, 1 mini brush and flocking sponge brush, 1 high-density soft brush, 1 cleaning spray bottle, 1 fiber Swab, 1 key-cap Puller, 1 phone holder and 1 washable fiber fleece Flannelette.

It comes with mini brush & metal pen tip with flocking sponge can clean the stubborn dust of earphones easily.

Get up to a flat 44 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Tukzer Multifunctional 8-in-1 Cleaning Kit for Earbuds Gadget Mobile Tablet Laptop Computer Keyboard at a discounted price of Rs 499.

Buy the new Portronics Clean P 10 in 1 Screen Cleaner Multipurpose Device Cleaning Kit

This kit offers a complete cleaning solution for your gadgets as it includes a diverse range of 10 cleaning tools tailored to different cleaning needs.

It has specialized brushes and microfiber cloths, this multiple cleaning kit effectively removes dust, dirt, and debris from various surfaces.

Get up to a flat 64 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Portronics Clean P 10 in 1 Screen Cleaner Multipurpose Device Cleaning Kit at a special price of Rs 289.

Buy the new Gizga Essentials Professional 3-in-1 Cleaning Kit

It contains 3-piece cleaning items necessary for the proper maintenance and care of your optical equipment and removes smudges and fingerprints from lenses, LCD and other optics.

This kit includes 1 cleaning liquid 100ml, 1 plush microfiber cloth, and 1 dust removal brush.

Get up to a flat 64 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Gizga Essentials Professional 3-in-1 Cleaning Kit at an exclusive price of Rs 179.

Buy the new VRPRIME 500ML Laptop Cleaning Kit

This package includes 500Ml premium screen cleaner, large microfiber cloth and 5 In 1 keyboard brush witch works gently on the most delicate screens leaving no scratches.

It has effectively removes dust, stains, fingerprints, and grime from the screen’s surface and also forms a protective layer that repels dirt and reduces static electricity.

Get up to a flat 60 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new VRPRIME 500ML Laptop Cleaning Kit at a discounted price of Rs 399.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.