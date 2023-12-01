Home

Technology

Amazon Deals: Stay Warm With These Room Heaters Under Rs 1,500

Amazon Deals: Stay Warm With These Room Heaters Under Rs 1,500

Amazon Deals: Grab the opportunity to buy these electric or room heaters at affordable prices only on Amazon Sale. Add them to your cart now!

Amazon Deals on Room Heaters.

Amazon Deals of the Day is offering great discounts on top quality room or electric heaters from premium brands including Activa, Eopora PTC, Solimo, Bajaj, and many more. You can get up to a flat 50 per cent off on these heaters and also other additional banking offers and discounts on credit and debit cards. These heaters are available at very reasonable prices. They are also very functional and loaded with features such as fast heating, overheat protection, lightweight, and many more. Stay warm this upcoming winter season, shop now only on Amazon.

Trending Now

Buy the new Eopora PTC Ceramic Room Heater for Bedroom featuring at Amazon.

featuring at Amazon. These heaters is powered by PTC ceramic chip heating technology with 1 second instant heat.

It has 2 temperature adjustment modes that is high heat and low heat, you can switch between different modes.

Eopora heaters has noise levels below 50 dB and when the heater overheats, the overheat protection will also automatically shut down the heater.

Get up to a flat 30 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Eopora PTC Ceramic Room Heater for Bedroom at a discounted price of Rs 1,399.

You may like to read

Buy Now

Buy the new Activa Heat-Max 2000 Watts Room Heater displayed at Amazon.

displayed at Amazon. This heater has two heat settings with 1000 watts and 2000 watts for the right amount of heat intensity and is suitable for home and office.

It has 100 per cent pure copper wire motor for longer life, and over heat safety protection that prevents it from damage.

Activa electric heater is light in weight for easy portability between rooms.

Get up to a flat 50 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Activa Heat-Max 2000 Watts Room Heater at a special price of Rs 999.

Buy Now

Buy the new Amazon Brand – Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater featuring at Amazon.

featuring at Amazon. This heater has 2400 RPM copper winded motor for quick heating and can be used vertically or horizontally.

It has air throw range of 10 feet which is ideal for small to medium sized room.

Solimo heaters has built in overheating protection and is light in weight.

Get up to a flat 45 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Amazon Brand – Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater at an exclusive price of Rs 1,099.

Buy Now

Buy the new Bajaj Flashy 1000 Watts Radiant Room Heater displayed at Amazon.

displayed at Amazon. This 1000 Watts heater provides instant heating during winters and is ideal for use in in small rooms.

It has a special feature in which you can customize your heating needs with an adjustable thermostat.

Bajaj heater has cotton braided cord for safety and Nickel Chromium Plated mesh grid for effective heating.

Get up to a flat 3 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Bajaj Flashy 1000 Watts Radiant Room Heater at a discounted price of Rs 998.

Buy Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.