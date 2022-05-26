New Delhi: Amazon Fab Phones Fest powered by Lava will conclude tomorrow. Customers can enjoy up to 40 per cent off on top selling smartphones from top brands such as Lava, Xiaomi, Samsung, Tecno, Apple, realme and iQOO amongst others. Fab Phones Fest will be live until 27th May 2022, the company said in a statement.Also Read - Apple Announces Salary Hike For Retail And Corporate Employees. Deets Inside

Customers can also enjoy a 10 per cent instant discount using HDFC Debit & Credit Cards. They can also avail of exciting exchange offers and convenient No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months on smartphones, according to the e-commerce website. Also Read - Amazon Opens its First in-person Clothing Retail store in US' Los Angeles

Prime Members can avail of savings of up to Rs 20,000 with Advantage Just for Prime, which includes benefits like 6-month free screen replacement and additional 3 months No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards which offers even higher EMI tenures. Also Read - This Plastic Bucket is Being Sold For Whopping Rs 25,999 on Amazon & Balti Jokes Are Flowing On Twitter

Here are some of the offers and deals from sellers:

Samsung Smartphones

Deals and offers on Samsung M Series Smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M12 is available for ₹10,499.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available for ₹36,999. Samsung M32 5G, Samsung M33 5G and Samsung M52 5G is available for ₹20,999, ₹24,999 and ₹24,999 respectively.

Xiaomi Smartphones

Redmi 9A Sport starting at ₹6,999.

The Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S is available for ₹13,499 and ₹16,499 respectively.

The Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S is available for ₹13,499 and ₹16,499 respectively. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available for ₹26,999.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is available for ₹39,999.

Get Mi 11X and Redmi Note 10T 5G for ₹27,999 and ₹13,999 respectively.

Apple

Customers can get iPhone 12, 64GB variant for ₹55,999 and can additionally avail 10% instant discount on HDFC Debit and Credit Card

iQOO Smartphones

Get iQOO Z5 5G starting at ₹23,990. iQOO 9 5G and iQOO 9 SE 5G are available starting ₹42,990 and ₹33,990 respectively.

Get iQOO Z6 5G for just ₹15,499 and iQOO Z3 for ₹17,990.

Realme Smartphones

The Realme Narzo 50A and Realme Narzo 50 are available for ₹11,499 and ₹12,999 with additional 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit card.