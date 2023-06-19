Home

Amazon Fire TV Plans To Let Users Create Wallpapers With Voice Command

The new TV artwork facility provided by Amazon can be useful when the TV set is not being used for content viewing purposes.

New Delhi: If you are an Amazon Fire TV user, we have good news for you. Now, you can create beautiful wallpapers with simple voice commands. With the help of generative AI that bots like ChatGPT use and text-to-image generators, Amazon Fire TV has planned to let users create various artwork for their TV sets with generative AI technology.

Amazon has declared that Fire TV OS-powered TVs or streaming devices will eventually get generative AI abilities, as suggested by Gadget 360. As per the report, Select Amazon TVs powered by Fire TV OS will soon get generative AI, the underlying tech of ChatGPT, the text-to-image generator Dall-E, and Adobe Firefly.

TV Artwork Facility

Users can, as of now experience hands-free use with the most recent Fire TV-powered gadgets. However, the capabilities are restricted to adjusting the volume or channel, requesting weather updates, and managing smart home appliances.

The new TV artwork facility provided by Amazon can be useful when the TV set is not being used for content viewing purposes.

Amazon Proposes Collaboration

Moreover, Amazon also announced that it intends to collaborate with additional companies to offer Fire TV OS on third-party smart TVs, according to Daniel Rausch, vice president of Amazon’s entertainment products and services, as quoted in a report in India Today.

The Amazon VP also added that the Omni QLED TVs may eventually be sold in India, though no specific date has been provided.

“I would say that customers interact with AI all the time with Fire TV already today, it’s the founding technology of all of our recommendations, the ‘For You’ row, the entire user experience of the content display, the Alexa-powered search, and figuring out what content you’re looking for when you’re using voice/Alexa so there’s already a lot of AI built-in, and there’s definitely more to come.” Daniel Rausch, Vice President, Entertainment Devices and Services, Amazon was quoted saying on Gadget 360 when asked on the other capabilities of generative AI that can be used.

