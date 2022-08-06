Amazon Great Freedom Festival: If you have missed the most happening Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022, this opportunity is just for you. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival kicked off today, 6th August and will continue till 10th August, and this is the best time to grab the best deals on your favourite mobile accessories, smartphones, laptops and gaming consoles. The top accessories brands like Apple, OnePlus, pTron, JBL, MIVI, Samsung and many others are participating in this grand mega event. It is also offering mind-blowing delas on gaming consoles like Xbox Series S, Sony PS4 1TB among others. Apart from discounts, Amazon’s sale also includes bundled exchange and payment offers. SBI credit card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 2,000) during the Great Freedom Festival sale on Amazon this week.Also Read - Amazon Prime Day 2022: Two-Day Annual Shopping Sale Begins July 23; Enjoy Heavy Discounts, Free-Fast Deliveries

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale – Best mobile phone offers

Apple iPhone 13 128GB (Rs. 68,900): Almost all colour variants of the iPhone 13 128GB model are selling at a discounted price of Rs. 68,900 on Amazon during the Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale this week.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Rs. 30,990): The limited-period offer also includes an exchange offer, capped at Rs. 13,050. If you pay with an SBI credit card, you'll be eligible for an additional instant discount worth 10 percent. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI payment option.

Realme Narzo 50 5G (Rs. 15,999): Realme Narzo 50 5G is currently selling at Rs. 15,999. You can pay with an SBI credit card to receive a discount of Rs. 1,500. You can swap an older smartphone to receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,050.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale – Best offers on electronics

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (Rs. 68,390):

OnePlus U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 65-inch (Rs. 61,999)

TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV (Rs. 39,990): You can swap an old TV and get another instant discount worth up to Rs. 3,760 on your purchase.

Top deals on mobile accessories on Amazon Great Freedom Festival

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Get up to 37% off on gaming consoles

Xbox Series S

Sony PS4 1TB

Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Gaming Console

Nintendo Switch OLED model

Nintendo Switch Lite-Blue Console

EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming Console

GSH Video Game Box G5

Price of Gaming Consoles at a glance:

Product Price Xbox Series S ₹ 34,490 Sony PS4 1TB Slim Currently unavailable Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console ₹ 45,990 Nintendo Switch OLED model With a White set ₹ 32,999 Nintendo Switch Lite-Blue Console ₹ 16,999 EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming Console ₹ 9,999 GSH Video Game Box G5 ₹ 5,949

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Top deals on laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 14-inch laptop (Rs. 34,990): The thin-and-light laptop is available with a coupon-based discount worth 10 percent (applied automatically at checkout). You can also exchange an old laptop and receive an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 18,100.

HP Chromebook 11a (Rs. 17,990): The HP Chromebook 11a is selling at Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 26,663). You can exchange an older machine and receive another discount worth up to Rs. 13,800.