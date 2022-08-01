Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: E-commerce giant Amazon is all set to start the ‘Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022’ soon. According to the company, the Independence Day special Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 will commence from August 06, 2022 and will continue till August 10, 2022.Also Read - Why Is #BoycottFlipkart Trending on Twitter & How Is It Connected to Sushant Singh Rajput?

The customers can expect a slew of offers, discounts and other benefits on laptops, smartphones, and other electronic gadgets during the 4-day sale. The SBI card holders will get extra benefit as the online shopping platform will offer a 10 per cent instant discount on different items during the sale. Also Read - Shopify Decides To Cut 10 Per Cent of its Staff | Read CEO Tobi Lutke's Statement Here

The E-commerce site has also released teasers of upcoming deals and offers, ahead of the festive season. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is expected to offer discounts and limited period deals available from 8 PM till midnight during the sale. Also Read - What is The Full Form of OTT And Your Favourite OTT Platforms? All You Need to Know

To recall, the online platform organised its annual sales program Prime Day on July 23, 2022, and July 24, 2022. Consumers got up to Rs. 20,000 off on iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Here is what customers can expect